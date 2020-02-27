Kenneth Glen Reavis
Kenneth Glen Reavis, 85, of Great Bend, Kansas, formerly of Wamego and St. George, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Ellinwood Regional Hospital. Kenny was a long-time resident of the area.
Kenny was born on August 6, 1934, in rural Stigler, Oklahoma, the son of Willie and Winnie Spangler Reavis. He attended local schools and graduated in 1952 from Stigler High School.
Kenny served in the United States Army from 1954 through 1956, and then worked his entire career for the Bell Telephone System installing tele-communications equipment. He worked in a variety of locations but mostly in Oklahoma and Kansas. He moved to the Manhattan, St. George and Wamego area in 1965. In his later years he worked installing tele-communications equipment all over the nation. He retired after 44 years. Kenny moved to Great Bend to be close to family in 2019.
Kenny was a life member of the American Legion, and Pioneers of America. He was a charter member of the Blackjack Saddle Club and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Kenny also served at the Municipal Judge for St. George in the 1970’s. He was the caretaker for the St. George Cemetery and coached girls softball. He loved to fish and attend Bluegrass festivals. In later years he participated in the Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s Foundation.
Kenny married Darla Jane Musgrove on September 2, 1960, in Council Grove, Kansas. She survives at their home.
Kenny is also survived by his children; Keith Reavis (Sandra), Great Bend, William Reavis (Krystine), Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Stephen Reavis, Concordia; his siblings, Peggy Cornelieus (Earnie), Edmond, Oklahoma, Patsy Rigual (Chico), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Don Reavis (Rita), Mustang, Oklahoma, and David Reavis, (Donna), Stigler, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Neljean Reavis and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Reverend Dr. Tony Mattia will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery. Kenny will lie-in-state, on Friday, beginning at 3:00 pm, at the mortuary, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s Foundation or Trinity Baptist Church, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
