Kenneth R. Piper
Kenneth R. Piper, age 90, died on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on May 6, 1930 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of James B. and Hattie E. (Dewey) Piper. Kenneth graduated from St. George High School, St. George, Kansas. He worked as a carpenter in construction for the Lundin Brothers for over 50 years & helped build the Plaza West Apartments.
On August 4, 1978, he was united in marriage to Betty J. Dickson-Oppenlander. She preceded him in death on November 28, 1997.
Kenneth enjoyed playing Dominos, cards and following all Kansas State sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 5 brothers: Jack, James, Donald, Frank and Leland; 5 sisters: Martha Hyde, Dorothy Fair, Hazel Fair, Mildred Area and Thelma Soupene.
Survivors include 2 step-daughters: Carol Latschar of Verona, MO and Nancy K. Petty of Cassville, MO; 2 step-grandsons: Greg and Justin Latschar along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.
There will be no future services. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.