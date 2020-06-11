Kratina Memorial Service

The family of John and Marjorie Kratina will receive family, friends and community members during visitation on Sunday, July 19th from 1-3 p.m. at Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas. Memorial services for John and Marjorie will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20th at Piper Funeral Home, followed by internment at the Czech Moravian Cemetery, near Rossville. The memorial service will be live-streamed at 10:00 A.M. Monday.
The family sends an invitation to join them for lunch and fellowship at the Citizen
Pottawatomie Nation Community Center, 806 Nishnabe Trail, Rossville following
internment. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Presbyterian Church or the Czech Moravian Lodge No. 128 and sent in care of the funeral home.
