Kristin Rogers
Kristin Rogers, age 61, died on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1958 in Manhattan, Kansas the daughter of Ben and Carol (McKee) Duerfeldt. Kristin was a Legal Secretary at the Topeka City Attorney’s office; she was the office manager for Northland Christian Church and was the secretary for Kan-Equip for 16 years.
On Sept. 3, 1999, she was united in marriage to Rusty Rogers.
Kristin loved music, her dogs, and family time. Her smile and laughter were contagious and she was always so pleasant to be around. She focused all the time on her family, especially her grandkids. She had a genuine heart and was the most selfless person you would ever meet. She was a terrific mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend.
Survivors include her husband: Rusty of the home; her son: Adam Bolan, her daughter: Tana Parker (Chad) and her grandchildren: Mason & Macy Parker. She is also survived by her parents: Ben & Carol Duerfeldt and two brothers: Dan (Sherry) and David Duerfeldt.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at the University Christian Church 2800 Claflin Road, Manhattan, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kristin Rogers Memorial Fund in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
