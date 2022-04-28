Kyler Bruce Alderson, 25, of Evans, Colorado, and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Monday, April 25, in Idaho from injuries sustained from a work-related accident.
Kyler was born on November 3rd, 1996, to Corey and Jane Alderson. He was the younger brother to Rikki (Alderson) Seeberger and a proud big brother to Ryann Alderson. Kyler spent his early childhood in Holton, KS until 2002 when he moved to his hometown of Wamego, KS. His childhood revolved around little league football, baseball, and basketball, all of which provided him with lifelong friends, family, and mentors.
Kyler graduated from Wamego High School in 2015 and was heavily involved in high school athletics including football, basketball, and baseball. He proudly held the role of QB1 for the varsity football team and achieved honors including 2013 All-State Honorable Mention Quarterback, 2X All NCKL kicker, all-league quarterback, and 2014 All-Class 4A-II quarterback.
Following high school, he attended Hutchison Community College on a football scholarship in the fall of 2015 and later transferred to Highland Community College in the spring of 2016. Kyler attended Kansas State University for two semesters and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Kyler’s biggest academic accomplishment came in 2020 when he graduated from Manhattan Area Technical College from their Electric Power and Distribution program.
Kyler always had a love for the mountains. He spent many spring breaks on family ski trips in Colorado and always said that he would live in Colorado someday. Upon graduation, Kyler accepted a job as an apprentice lineman with Altitude Energy and moved to Evans, CO just a couple weeks later, where he pursued a career as a lineman. Kyler had many co-workers who became dear friends. Kyler took pride in his career and the work he and his crew did. He never was the type of person who could work the typical 9-5 office job, so it was fitting when the opportunity came available for him to move to his favorite state and pursue a career that was physically challenging, allowing him to be outdoors and to travel the country.
Kyler loved being outdoors. He grew up attending annual fishing and hunting trips with his Grandpa Arnie, dad, and uncle, as well as annual skiing trips with his Grandpa Bruce and family. Whether it be “Church ball” with his high school best friends, a good old-fashioned day party, attending a sporting event or enjoying some live music with friends, Kyler could always be found outside.
Kyler was the perfect combination of ornery and loving. His favorite way of showing his sisters that he loved them was by picking on them but would always end a call with a “love you.” He was weird and goofy with the most contagious smile and laugh. People gravitated toward Kyler because of his positive energy. Kyler was a hard worker and stubborn. If there was something he wanted to do, he was going to make sure that it happened. Kyler was a committed friend. Kyler was always the life of the party and made sure that everybody’s glass was always full and that their hands were never empty, even if that was at the expense of his bank account.
Kyler was intentional and loved his family so much. Whether it was his weekly phone calls or texts with his parents, grandparents, and sisters, or a simple “good luck” text before a sporting event, he made sure people knew he was thinking of them.
Kyler is preceded in death by his two Grandfathers, Arnold (Arnie) Alderson and Bruce Cleveland. He is survived by both parents, Corey, and Jane Alderson, two siblings, Ryann Alderson, and Rikki Seeberger, one brother-in-law, Zach Seeberger, his beloved dog, Delilah, Grandmothers Dixie Alderson, and Gretchen Cleveland, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church of Wamego. A visitation will be held, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church of Wamego where the family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wamego Community Foundation/ Kyler Alderson Scholarship Fund and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas 66547. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
