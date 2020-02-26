LaDonna Mae Herman
LaDonna Mae Herman, 86, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Donna was born in their family home on a farm near Wells Creek, Kansas, on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Thelma Seele. The family moved to Wamego at the beginning of Donna’s freshman year. She graduated from Wamego High School in May of 1951. She married the love of her life, Paul Herman, that same month on May 28, 1951 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
LaDonna and Paul spent most of their life in Wamego. When their children came along, Donna knew she had found her life’s joy. Being a mother and homemaker was what made her happy. There are so many wonderful memories of camping together as a young family with many friends. She had many hobbies such as gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, along with many others.
She went to work at Wamego Central Elementary in 1964, when her daughter Lisa started school. First, in the kitchen for a couple of years, and then as a teacher’s aide helping to make their days run smoother. That lasted 3-4 years, when she became the school secretary. Many teachers…even the principal admit that she kept that school running like only three secretaries could.
She retired in 1996 after 32 years of service but stayed very busy. Donna was a member of many organizations. Heritage Club, Portia, Card Clubs, Wamego Senior Citizen Center, The Columbian Theater to name a few. She mostly loved volunteering at the Oz Museum. Nothing was better than spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Paul Andrew Herman (2001) and a brother Alvin Seele.
Survivors include three children: Denny Herman and his wife Linda, Terry Herman and his wife Lori, Lisa Stockebrand and her husband Arlo, all of Wamego; two sisters: Maxine Harris of Raytown, Missouri, and Patricia Johnson of Dandridge, Tennessee. Eleven grandchildren, Jeremy Herman, Chad Herman, Ashley Herman, Kendal Gerkovich, Kiel Herman, Caleb Fair, Blake Fair, Ben Woodley and Jennifer Woodley, Mason Stockebrand, Luke Stockebrand; nineteen great grandchildren: Logan, Kensie, Tripp, Charlie, Preston, Issabella, Layton, Lucy, Olivia, Robert, Mackenzie, Allannah, Austin, Marek, Jasmine, Mckale, Easton, Maddox and Rowan
Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Herman will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 12th at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wamego. Burial will follow in Wamego City Cemetery. She will lie in-state at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11th, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., followed by family greeting friends during a visitation from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wamego Friends of the Park, or, The Oz Museum, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
