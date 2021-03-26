Lanny Eugene Hoover, age 78, died March 24, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born August 1, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, the son of John R. and Dorothy M (Schleeter) Hoover.
Lanny graduated from Norton Community High School in Norton, KS, in 1960 and had been a Manhattan area resident since 1977.
He was the Service Supervisor at the American Institute of Baking and took care of ordering supplies and mailing information to clients.
Lanny was a member of First Lutheran Church and was active in the church choir. He had also taught Sunday school and sponsored youth trips. Lanny was also a member of the Riley County Fish and Game and the Kansas Taxidermy Association and enjoyed taxidermy as a hobby. He also enjoyed his time greeting visitors at the museum in Westmoreland.
On June 10, 1962, in Norton, Kansas, he was married to Judy I. Herman. Judy survives of Manhattan. Additional survivors include their four sons: Douglas Hoover and his wife Vickie of Abilene, KS, Gregory Hoover and his wife Nancy of Evergreen, CO, Michael Hoover and his wife Tammie of Pahrump, NV, & Rodney Hoover and his wife Dixie of St. George, KS; one sister: LaCretrica Hazlett and her husband Don of Colby, KS; two sisters in law: Cleta Hoover the wife of his brother John and Judy’s sister Carlene Boyer and her husband Douglas; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 29, at the First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday at the Norton Cemetery in Norton, KS.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 28, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family online at the funeral home website: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
