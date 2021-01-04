Larry Lee Smith, 79, Eureka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Eureka Nursing Center, Eureka, Kansas.
Larry was born November 3, 1941, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Clifford and Laura (Niedfeldt) Smith. He was a resident of Eureka, Kansas, for two years, moving from Emporia, Kansas. He attended Wamego High School, Wamego, Kansas, and served in the United States Air Force. Larry was a heavy equipment operator working in the construction industry before his retirement. He was fond of animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed boating.
He married Deanna McCarty in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on November 16, 1962. They later divorced in 1978.
Survivors include: his daughter, Annalee Crotinger (Michael), Bison, Kansas; two grandsons, Jake Crotinger, Bison, Kansas, and Matt Crotinger (Diana), Salina, Kansas; and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and canine companions, Taylor and Crash.
Per Larry’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation.
A private family service and inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Great Bend Humane Society, Great Bend, Kansas.
Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.janousekfuneralhome.com .
Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.
