Laverne M. Hurla
Laverne M. Hurla, 94, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 19, 1925, at Paxico, the daughter of Vincent and Juanita Stitz Glotzbach. She lived all of her life in the Paxico community, graduating from Paxico High School in 1943.
Mrs. Hurla was a farmer's wife and mother of 14 children; she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality at the church. Mrs. Hurla was a member of the Paxico Quilters.
On July 26, 1943, she was united in marriage to Bernard M. Hurla at Sacred Heart Church. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sr. Philomene Glotzbach; a daughter, Annette Mulanax; sons-in-law, George Moore, and David Prue; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are, Diane (Charles) Gros, Myron (Kathy) Hurla, Gertrude (Ruff) Garcia, Theresa (Wayne) Johnson, Vincent (Emily) Hurla, Roy (Vicky) Hurla and Martin (Anita) Hurla, all of Paxico, Lucille Moore, and Catherine (Richard) Prue, all of Topeka, Ruth (Israel) Feliciano, Tecumseh, Barbara (James) Eaton, New Summerfield, TX., Angela (Dan) Lloyd, Wamego, and Bernadette (Craig) Wilkins, Blue Springs, MO;
Three sisters, Nadine Seitz, in Oklahoma, Marian (Robert) Hutley, Lebanon, OR., and Rosemarie (Robert) Steck, Topeka; two brothers, Merle (Rita) Glotzbach and Bill (Virginia) Glotzbach all of Paxico; 64 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newbury. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mrs. Hurla will lie in state on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., followed by a rosary at 7:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Religious Program, the Benedictine Sister of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison or Midland Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
