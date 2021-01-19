Lawrence Joseph Hieger, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died January 14, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. He was a life-long resident of the Flush-Wamego area.
Larry was born April 22, 1949 and adopted by Isadore Louis and Shirley Joan Lenhardt Hieger. He attended school at Flush and graduated from Westmoreland High School. He worked many years on the family farm and also for Pottawatomie County several years.
Larry is survived by his sister Marilyn Speckman, Alamosa, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and a borther Edward in 2016.
Larry was cremated; a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Flush Kansas.
