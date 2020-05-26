Leanna J. Partridge    

NAME: Leanna J. Partridge             AGE: 94

Date of Death: May 23, 2020       Place of Death:  Clay Center, KS

Date of Birth: June 4, 1925          Place of Birth: Clay Center, Kansas

Parents:  Edward Evans Donley Sr.   and Nellie Gibson   

Survivors:

Son: Chuck and wife Sue Partridge of Wamego, KS

Son: Mike and wife Roseanne Partridge of Tulsa, OK

Grandchildren: 4

9 Great-grandchildren

Sister in Law: Reta Oberg of Wichita, KS

Funeral Services: Private, family services will be held but the public is invited to watch via Facebook Live at 10:00AM, Friday, May 29   https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/

Visitation: Thursday, May 28, from 5-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials:  First Presbyterian Church or Clay Center Carnegie Library c/o the funeral home

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

 
 

