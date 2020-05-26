Leanna J. Partridge
NAME: Leanna J. Partridge AGE: 94
Date of Death: May 23, 2020 Place of Death: Clay Center, KS
Date of Birth: June 4, 1925 Place of Birth: Clay Center, Kansas
Parents: Edward Evans Donley Sr. and Nellie Gibson
Survivors:
Son: Chuck and wife Sue Partridge of Wamego, KS
Son: Mike and wife Roseanne Partridge of Tulsa, OK
Grandchildren: 4
9 Great-grandchildren
Sister in Law: Reta Oberg of Wichita, KS
Funeral Services: Private, family services will be held but the public is invited to watch via Facebook Live at 10:00AM, Friday, May 29 https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/
Visitation: Thursday, May 28, from 5-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials: First Presbyterian Church or Clay Center Carnegie Library c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.