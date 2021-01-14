Leona (Stilley) Boggs, 86, formerly of Wamego, passed away on January 03, 2021, at Stoneybrook Memory Care in Manhattan. Burial at Louisville Cemetery East. Condolences may be made at www.irvinparkview.com
