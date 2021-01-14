Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.