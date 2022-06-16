Leonard Jules DeVader, 90, of Topeka, passed away June 15, 2022. He was born November 10, 1931, in Delia, Kansas. He was the seventh of ten children of Edward, Sr. and Marie (DeWilde) DeVader and grew up in Emmet/Delia area. Leonard was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Air Force. After discharge, he worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber until retirement. Pursuing his love of flying, Leonard obtained multiple pilot’s licenses, ending with twin-engine certification. In his retirement years, Leonard was the proprietor of a local fireworks stand, Crazy Carl’s Fireworks, on Goodyear Road. You always knew there was a “cold one in the fridge.” He loved day trips to St. Mary’s and play pitch with his brother Hank. Leonard thoroughly enjoyed time spent with family, especially the great-grandchildren, the littles. All in all, a “life well lived and loved.”
Mr. DeVader married Geraldine Vap in January 1957 and together they had four children, Diana, Bruce, Cindy and Curt. They later divorced. In 1977, Leonard married Joyce (Feyh) Bahner. In recent months, he was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Bruce, his parents, three brothers, Edward, Jr., Joe, and Ray, and four sisters, Anna, Helen, Mary Kay and Theresa. He is survived by his children, Diana/David Murray, Show Low, AZ; Cindy/Greg Sleeper, Topeka, KS; and Curt DeVader, Port St. Lucie, FL and stepchildren, Tammy/Keith Karlan, Topeka, KS; Delbert “Del”/Denise Bahner, Overbrook, KS, and Jere/Leslie Bahner, Lone Jack, MO. Grandpa Leonard will be deeply missed by grandchildren, Christopher, Stacey, Tyler, Morgan, Candace, Curt, Zach, Shanda, Waylon, Caleb, Jessie and Danny plus 20ish great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Edwin “Hank” DeVader of St. Marys, KS and Donald “Butch” DeVader, Burlington, CO along with many nieces/nephews and father-in-law Harold Feyh, Topeka, KS.
The family invites relatives/friends to Mr. DeVader’s services at Sacred Heart Church, Topeka, KS. Visitation, 10:00 A.M. followed by a Rosary and Mass of Resurrection will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the DeVader family requests memorial contributions to Ascend Hospice, 5020 Bob Billings Parkway, Suite D1, Lawrence, KS 66049. We are grateful for Ascend’s staff and support
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.