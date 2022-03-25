Leroy Dean Jackson Jr., 62, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. A full obituary can be found at the Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home website: https://www.campanellastewart.com/obituary/dean-jackson-jr
The family will host a Celebration of Life with a visitation on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the KanEquip Arena Building at the Wabaunsee County Fairgrounds in Alma, KS. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Memorials are requested to Wabaunsee Township Fire Department No. 8; Flint Hills Jr. Shooter Legion; or the Meadowlark Foundation Parkinson’s Program, and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547
