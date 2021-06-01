Leroy Seele, a resident of Deer Park, TX, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones. He was called home on may 27, 2021. Leroy was born July 6,1934, in Kansas, to George and Leona Seele.
Leroy was a star athlete at his high school where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Peggy, in 1953. He loved playing cards and games with his family, gardening, and being outdoors. Leroy was a dairy farmer for many years. Later in life, he became a real estate agent, owned and operated several businesses, and traveled the world. He was a member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park.
Leroy leaves behind to cherish his memories, Peggy, his loving wife of 67 years, three sons and three daughters: Craig (Mona) Seele, Janet (Scott) Pugh, Linda (Joe) Palacio, Brenda Holt, Richard (April) Seele, and John (Vicki) Seele. He also leaves behind two brothers and two sisters: Ivan (Jeanie) Seele, Marcella Lundin, Karen (Kent) Olson, and Tom (Karen) Seele, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona Seele, three brothers: Melvin, Larry, and Lloyd Seele, a sister, Diane Northrup, a son-in-law, CC Holt, and a great-grandson, Callahan Conner.
Rosary and visitation are scheduled Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 5:00-8:00 PM, Rosary 6:00 PM at Deer Park Funeral Directors, 316 E. San Augustine, Deer Park, TX. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX. with interment following at Grandview Cemetery, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.