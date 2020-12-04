Lois Evelyn Brackett Meeth
Lois Evelyn Brackett Meeth passed away November 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. She was 90 years old.
Lois was born in Competition, MO on December 9, 1929 to Myrtle Handley Brackett and Thomas Brackett. The seventh of eight children, Lois loved fishing and playing cards with her family. During WW II, Lois and her family moved to Kansas City, where her parents worked in a munitions factory. During this time, Lois attended school in Argentine, helped care for her younger brother and niece, and worked after school at Reich’s Café. After the war, her family returned to Competition, where Lois graduated from high school. Following graduation, she attended a one-year teacher’s college and taught for a year in rural Missouri.
On October 11, 1947, Lois married Ernest Meeth of Lebanon, MO. Lois and Ernie had two daughters, Michele and Marla. Lois spent most of her adult life in the Kansas City area, where she held a variety of administrative positions. In the 1970s, she began work as a purchasing agent for the Kansas City branch of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a position she held until her retirement in 1997. In 1991, Lois was named National FDA Employee of the Year in recognition of her expertise, helpfulness, and dedication. After retirement, Lois remained active by volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, traveling, and spending time with relatives and friends.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Melvin Brackett, Sylvia Koehler, Marie Hurley, William “Buster” Brackett, Merle Brackett, Lillian Hurley, and Charles “Joe” Brackett.
She is survived by daughters, Michele Uttley of Blue Springs, MO and Marla Pyle (Kurt) of Westmoreland, KS. Her four grandchildren also survive her: Matthew Uttley of Independence, MO; Lyle Uttley (Megan) of Austin, TX; Katie Uttley of Columbia, MO; and Bailey Fritz (Jeremy) of Manhattan, KS. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service plans will be announced later.
The family suggests donations to the Lois Meeth Memorial Fund, c/o Farmer’s State Bank, PO Box 330, Westmoreland, KS 66549, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Contributions may be also sent to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
