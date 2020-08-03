Lois JoAnn Eller
Lois JoAnn Eller, 84, Eskridge, KS passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Eskridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Eskridge.
On August 16, 1935, Lois, was born to Floyd Nathan and Helen Marie (Harrell) Duncan in rural St. George, KS. She graduated from St. George High School and began working for Hallmark in Kansas City right out of high school. She would later work in the residence halls at Kansas State University, was a switch board operator in St. George, a private housekeeper with her mother, and spent over 20 years as a live-in caretaker. She was united in marriage with Raymond Eller. They later divorced.
Lois had several hobbies in life. She enjoyed singing, sewing and knitting. Genealogy was also a very important thing to her. She knew everyone in the community, who they were related to, and who their children and grand children were, and her own family meant everything to her. When she was younger, she was involved in sports, including softball and track & field, as well as 4-H. Lois was a big Kansas State fan. She rarely missed tuning in to a football or basketball game. Her love of the “Wildcats” was legendary in our family. Lois was also a member of the St. George United Methodist Church, & TOPS. Later in life she was president of the residents council at Heritage Village and was present for nearly every outing with the other residents.
She is survived by two children, Deborah Owen (Bob), Barnett, MO, and Ed Eller (Heather), Topeka, KS; three grandchildren, Lance Trudo, Nate Eller and Katie Eller; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Brynn; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Duncan, Idaho.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Floyd E. Duncan (Ruby), Harrell ‘Dean’ Duncan (Jan), Helen Newell (George), and Lawrence ‘Larry’ Duncan (Raylene).
The family wishes to express our deepest and sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and love given to our mother all these years by the nurses, staff, and residents at Eskridge Care and Rehabilitation Center, they truly are a part of our family.
Funeral Services for Lois will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. Lois will lie in-state from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with visitation to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family has suggested memorials to the St. George United Methodist Church, may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may also be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.