Lora Ann Shelton, 43, of Fostoria, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Memorials to the Lora Shelton Memorial Fund to help with expenses and the girls’ education fund.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 5:59 pm
