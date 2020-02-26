Lorene L. Strimple
Lorene L. Strimple, 88, Eudora, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at LMH Health.
She was born June 22, 1931 in Alma, KS.
A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Eudora City Hall, Eudora, KS. Private inurnment will be held at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Alma.
