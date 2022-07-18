On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Lori Wormstadt lost her lengthy and courageous battle against breast cancer. She was the daughter of Donna and Denny Tryon, and Steven Buchholz (deceased). Lori was born in the fall of 1977 in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in Social Services and Elementary Education. She worked with Kansas Children Services League and taught at Custer Hill Elementary in Fort Riley, Kansas.
In 2005, Lori married her soul mate, Chad Wormstadt, and they had two wonderful boys, Jackson and Jayden. In 2019, Lori chased her dreams and graduated from culinary school at Washburn Technical Institute.
Lori has amazed us all in every way possible with her faithfulness, love, and devotion to the Lord and to her family. She’s had such a very long journey these past three years, from the stroke to her being diagnosed with breast cancer, and then the breast cancer returning and metastasizing. She maintained a positive attitude throughout, stayed strong for her family, and kept her faith all throughout the journey.
Lori enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends, running, baking, watching movies, reading, and praying for and serving others. She was such a bright light in the lives of so many and she loved them so greatly. Lori was silly, kind, generous and had the most gentle heart. She lived for the Lord and had a way of showing God’s love to everyone she met. She was loved by so many and she loved so deeply. She will be truly missed.
Lori is preceded in death by her father Steven, and sister Mary Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband Chad; sons Jackson and Jayden; her parents, Donna and Denny; grandmother Martha “Peggy” Buchholz; siblings Jeff Tryon, Andrew Buchholz (Betty), Jolene Ogden, and Alicia Wylie (Eric); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be located at Faith E Free Church 1921 Barnes Rd, Manhattan, KS on August 6th at 1 pm.
