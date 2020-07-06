Lorraine A. Schlegel
Lorraine A. Schlegel, 90, of Onaga, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
She was born May 30, 1930 on the farm at Delia, the daughter of Ross and Thelma Gilliland Houck. She graduated from Emmett High School.
Lorraine was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Onaga and the Onaga Saddle Club. She was an avid gardener and loved her chickens and redbirds.
She was a homemaker and farm wife, and she drove a truck with the best of them in the family’s trucking business.
Lorraine married M.B. “Merrill” Schlegel on June 19, 1948 at Holton. He died October 9, 2006.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Devin Schlegel.
Survivors include four sons, Jack Schlegel (Candy), Jerry Schlegel (Lois), and Jim Schlegel (Marla), all of Onaga, and Jay Schlegel (Brenda), Westmoreland; two brothers, Lindsey Houck, Delia and Lanny Houck, Blossom, TX; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Lorraine will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Private graveside services will be later in the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational Church, UCC or the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
