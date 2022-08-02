His mind was sharp and his will to live was strong, but his body was tired. Louis H. Rice, 84 passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
Louis was born September 28, 1937, at St. Clere, the son of Murry E. and Everine Carls Rice. He attended St. Clere Grade School and graduated from Emmett Rural High School in 1955. Louis served in the United States Air Force from 1955 until 1957.
Louis was a farmer and stockman all of his life and had worked at Jeffrey Energy Center.
On November 9, 1958 Louis and Darlene Bolin were united in marriage at the Mt. Olive Church east of St. Clere. She preceded him in death on September 10, 2019. Louis was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William and Maurice, and sisters, Florence Bottom and Maurine Suttles.
Survivors include his children, Tony Rice, St. Clere, Brenda (Jeff) Zimmerman, St. Clere, Gail (Dr. Charles) Gillum, Manhattan, and Rex (Karla) Rice, St. Clere; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Louis will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Piper Funeral Home. Interment will be in the St. Clere Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 9:00 until service time. Louis will lie in state on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Terry Johnson Cancer Research or
St. Jude Children’s Hospital and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
