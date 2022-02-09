Louise N. Daylor, 92, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan, Kansas.
Born February 7, 1929 in Jewell, Kansas, Louise was the daughter of Everett and Jean (Nixon) Palmer. She married Earl Clarence Daylor on September 8, 1951 in Beloit, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2003.
Louise was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church where she was active with the Ladies Guild, welcome committee, and funeral lunches. Louise was also active in her community. She served as Cub Scout Den Mother, and was a member of the Study Club, Library Board, Hospital Auxiliary, Columbian Theater, Senior Center, Chamber of Commerce, Wamego Country Club, and the Historical Society.
Louise loved sports and was an ardent KU fan and enjoyed tailgating with family and good friends. Friendships were important to Louise; The Tuesday Girls, and her exercise/coffee group at the Senior Center.
Prior to marriage, Louise worked for the “The Capper Publication.” Louise and Earl owned and operated the Home Oil Company/The Last Stop. Once her children were in school, Louise began full time employment at McCall Pattern Company. She then moved on to State employment working at KSU in the School of Veterinary Medicine, Pathology Department. After retirement she obtained her Real Estate License and worked briefly in the Real Estate business.
Survivors include her children; Mike Daylor of Wichita, KS and his children, (OJ Pearl, Matt Daylor); Pamela Fulmer (Todd) of Wamego, KS; Paula Ellis (Gary) of Manhattan, KS and her son, (Tyler Schneider); Steve Daylor (Kim) of Houston, TX and their children, (Ryan Malone, Evan Malone, Victoria Daylor); Bryan Daylor (Trish) of San Ramon, CA and their children, (Jordan Daylor, Blake Daylor); Susan Hatfield (Roy) of Wamego, KS and their children, (Joshua Hatfield, Rebecca Strawser, Dustin Hatfield); Patrick Daylor (Jackie) of Eden Prairie, MN and their children, (Brock Daylor, Grant Daylor); seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Daylor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; and a sister, Ruth Pruett.
Funeral services will be held Saturday morning (February 12, 2022) at 10:30 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Mike Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A Rosary service will be Friday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Bernard’s Building Fund, the Wamego Public Library or the Good Shepherd Hospice and left with the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.