Lucille Mary DeWyke
Lucille Mary DeWyke, 98, of Wamego, KS passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Lucille was born in Pottawatomie County, KS on April 23, 1921, to Josie (Mayer) Brunkow and Emil Frank Brunkow.
Married Ray Henry Aubert in 1942.
On September 23, 1956, she married George Henry DeWyke, Jr.
Lucille was very active in her community being a part of the Harmony Rebecca Lodge 689, the Wamego Ladies Encampment, the Noble Grand, the Wamego Historical Society, and the Wataunsee County Historical Society. She was known as a model homemaker and an excellent cook.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Virginia) Aubert of LaHarpe, KS; Granddaughter Julie Aubert of Iola, KS, Grandsons, Alan (Gail) Aubert of Green Bay, WI, and Jared Aubert of Joplin, MO, and her brother, Cleo Brunkow, of Wamego.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George DeWyke Jr., and her two sisters, Gail Emily, and Jane Gordon.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
