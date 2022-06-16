Lucy Louise (Wege) Gifford, age 103, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Bloomfield, Indiana.
She was born on September 28, 1918. Lucy was the daughter of Emil
and Francis (Walters) Wege. She was a graduate of Fostoria, Kansas, High
School. Lucy married Howard Gifford in July 1939, and they raised
their 4 children on a farm in Southeast Kansas.
She worked for Kansas State University in food services and Home Health.
She enjoyed flowers and gardening and was devoted to her family. She was
a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Manhattan.
Lucy is survived by 3 of 4 children: Beulah Ann Shipwash, Donald Dean
Gifford and Carol Almeda Anderson, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 7
great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great-great-grandchild. Lucy was
the second of 10 children who have all preceded her in death along with their
spouses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter (Ellen Louise
Brown and husband Harold), one great-granddaughter (Ashley Toland), and one
great-grandson (Noah Shipwash).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. A
visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. service time at Campanella &
Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Memorial contributions are
suggested to the Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Heart Association
and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370
Salzer Rd, Wamego, KS 66547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.