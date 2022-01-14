M. James (Jim) Riemann, 79, a family man and recognized leader in the agriculture community, went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, January 8, 2022, after passing away unexpectedly at his home in Wamego, Kansas. Jim was born March 17, 1942, to the late Willis and Maxine (Schmidt) Riemann. His more-than-55-year marriage to Nancy Jelinek, who survives, began on June 7, 1966.
Raised on the family farm in Claflin, Kansas, Jim loved agriculture and held a special fondness for the families that work each day on and with the land. After completing his military service with the U.S. Army, Jim earned his Ph.D. in food science at Kansas State University, followed by 15 years in meat science teaching and research as a professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. In 1992, he became the director of beef research and development for Excel (a division of Cargill) in Wichita, where he became a leading authority on beef safety and was part of a team that invented new food-safety technologies, including the steam pasteurization of beef carcasses, which is now widely used throughout the industry. In 1999, Jim became the second executive to lead Certified Angus Beef. Under his stewardship, the Certified Angus Beef brand experienced unprecedented growth through an expanded international presence and enhanced program offerings. Jim’s colleagues describe him as a servant leader—an executive who prioritized the personal and professional success of all members of his organization, a good man who led by example. Jim was recognized by his peers at the American Meat Science Association numerous times and was inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2018.
Upon his retirement in 2006, Jim and Nancy returned to Kansas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Not one to ever fully retire, in 2011, Jim served as an assistant secretary at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Jim retired from government service in August 2013 and began traveling with Nancy across the country, sometimes for pleasure but often to deliver machinery or cattle to farmers who needed a hand. Jim loved visiting with farmers; he especially loved the days and weeks in recent years when he was able to assist with his siblings’ farming operations.
Jim and his beloved wife, Nancy, have two children: Kristey (Justin) Wiebers of Wamego; and Tim (Christie) Riemann of Kansas City, Missouri. They also have seven grandchildren: Annika, Alena, Marek, and Amaree Wiebers; Hannah and Felix Riemann; and Jude Patenaude. Jim is survived by his siblings: Jerry (Joann) Riemann of Dighton; Melvin Riemann of Belton, Missouri; and Linda (Dennis) Siefkes of Hudson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
A Life Celebration Service will be held Friday afternoon (January 21, 2022) at 1:00 at First United Methodist Church in Wamego with the Rev. Fritz Clark officiating.
Jim’s family will meet with friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
Jim would want nothing more than for his family, friends, and acquaintances to continue to be charitable to one another and to remember him fondly. Anyone wishing to do more, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First United Methodist Church of Wamego; the American Meat Science Association (Dell Allen Mentorship Fund); or the K-State meats judging team, hosted by the KSU Foundation. Additional details regarding memorials and the celebration of Jim’s life can be found at campanellastewart.com.
