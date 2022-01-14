M. James (Jim) Riemann

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.