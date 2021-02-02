Mabel Faye Goehring, 92, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society of Wamego. She was a life-long resident and well-known teacher in the area.
Mabel Faye (Lewis) Goehring was born near Bala, Kansas, in Riley County, on January 9, 1929, the daughter of John W. and Faith Luthi Lewis. She graduated from Riley Grade and High School.
After a summer session at Kansas State College, now Kansas State University, Mable taught in the Pottawatomie Rural schools for five years. She taught in the Wamego School District from 1951 until she retired in 1991 having many different teaching positions throughout the years from classroom teacher to Chapter I reading and learning disabilities.
Mabel received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1963 and Master’s degree in Elementary Education in 1967 both from Kansas State University. She also completed her Master’s degree in Learning Disabilities from Kansas State University. Mabel received many honors during her teaching career from local Outstanding Teacher to national Outstanding Teacher.
She was initiated into Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in 1966. Mabel treasured the friendships and many experiences that she enjoyed through Delta Kappa Gamma which helped her grow individually and professionally to be a better teacher and person. She was also a Life Member of the National Education Association.
Mabel co-authored two preschool reading booklets “What Can I Do With My Four-Year Old!” and “Recipes for Brighter Babies.”
Mabel was active in the Wamego community as a member of the Wamego Business and Professional Women, Wamego Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Auxiliary, a project leader for the Lucky ‘Leven 4-H club. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star serving in many capacities. She was a member of the Wamego First Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Jr. High Sponsor, and was on the Administrative Board.
Mabel and Delno H. Goehring was married on December 23, 1947. Delno preceded her in death on October 2, 2011.
Mabel is survived by three sons; LeRoy Goehring (Wamego, KS) Leland Goehring (Westmoreland, KS) and Mark Goehring (Deerfield, KS); her 3 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jami, and Tracy; her 2 step-grandchildren, Patricia and Shanae; 7 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her mother, father, sister and two brothers proceeded her in death.
The one thing in life that Mabel enjoyed the most was TEACHING. She was on top of the world when she was with the KIDS!
Mabel will lie-in-state, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A private family service will be held on Saturday with burial in Wamego City Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to one of many charities. You may view those charities, as well as leave an online condolences, at www.campanellastewart.com
