Mabel Neely, 95, of Westmoreland, Kansas passed away December 22, 2021 at Rolling Hills Assisted Living in Topeka, Kansas, where she had been residing for two years after moving from her home in Westmoreland.
Mabel Marie Neely was born February 28, 1926 at home in Myers Valley near Westmoreland, Kansas. Her parents were Emil Joseph Antone and Carrie Magdalena Morse Blanka Mayer. Mabel was married to Paul Edward Neely on
February 9, 1946 in Manhattan, KS. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1999.
Mabel graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1944. In her early adult years, she worked as a telephone operator, hung wallpaper, and reupholstered furniture in addition to being a homemaker. In 1973 she became the bookkeeper for Neely Heating & Plumbing. She enjoyed crafts and needlework including cross-stitch, embroidery, latch hook, smocking, crocheting, and knitting. Sewing clothes for herself, her daughters, grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren brought her much joy throughout her life. Throughout her life, the quality of her work has become a lasting legacy.
Home-cooked meals and desserts were another of Mabel’s specialties with the ability to remember each person’s favorite pie to bake for family gatherings. Mabel and Paul spent many years traveling, with Hawaii being her favorite destination. They visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica and would spend winters in their motorhome in Florida or Texas where they made many acquaintances. Mabel also went on two cruises in her later years visiting Cancun, Cozumel, and Belize.
Mabel was also preceded in death by her five half-brothers, Lloyd and Orville Blanka, Albert, Ed, and George Mayer; foster sister, Eleanor Bradshaw; and son-in-law, Tom Wettengel.
Mabel is survived by two daughters, Paulette (Bill) Laging, Broomfield, Colorado, and Peggy Wettengel, Topeka, Kansas; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and ten step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Kansas. Family will greet friends during a visitation prior to the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Research or the Cowboy Country Church of Wamego, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
