Margo Donitte Braly, age 60 of Wamego, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on March 12, 1962 at Fort Riley, Kansas, the daughter of Donald Eugene and Margaret Jane (Fisher) Mefford.
On February 12, 1983, she married Richard Dana Braly. He survives of the home.
Margo graduated from Manhattan Area Technical College and worked as an administrative office professional in various Manhattan businesses as well as the Riley County Police Department. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching cooking shows and being in the kitchen.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Braly of Wamego; her mother, Margaret Mefford of Wamego; her sister, Dana Flynn and husband Clark of Wamego and her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Mefford in 2011.
A memorial service was held on May 16, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Inurnment was in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House or the American Cancer Society and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
