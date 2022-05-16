Marion Cecil Manly 77, of Wamego, Kansas passed away May 10th, 2022 in Parkville, MO.
Born January 27, 1945 in Chanute Kansas. Cecil was the son of Clarence Harvey and Cora Faye Manly.
He married Judith Elaine Connes on September 1, 1963 in Chanute, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2010. Also preceding him were brothers Clarence Harvey "Skip" Manly and Ted L Manly.
Cecil was a welder employed with Boilermakers Union Local 83 for many years until his retirement in 2002.
Cecil most enjoyed spending time with family and friends in both Kansas and Texas. He was a selfless man who would do anything for family or a friend. He loved tinkering around in his garage, riding his motorcycle, Texas two-stepping, grilling up tasty meals and his coffee.. For the last several years he was a "Snowbird”" splitting his time between his home in Wamego and his RV in Alamo Texas. Once he retired he was having no more cold winters and enjoyed the South Texas warmth.
Survivors include two children Nancy Treu (Manly) and her husband Tom Baker of Parkville, MO and Allan Manly and his wife Suzanne of Wamego, KS. Grandchildren Jameson Treu, Alanna Treu, Monica Ward (Manly) and her husband Tyler and Marshall Manly and his wife Cheyenne. Great Grandchildren Kitra and Kree Ward and Aria Manly.
Graveside services will be held May 20th, 2022 at 11:30 am at the Wamego City Cemetery.
Instead of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: In Care of Allan Manly ,701 Oak St. Wamego, KS, 66547. The donations will be used for "Have a coffee on Cecil day.", of where the family will choose a day at the local coffee shop to buy people coffee for as far as the donations go. We know Cecil would have loved making someone's day with this simple gesture and the family wants to do this to honor his selfless and giving spirit. We think he would have gotten a smile and a laugh out of this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.