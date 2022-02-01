Kansas City, Kansas — Mark Alan Bjorling died Tuesday , January 18, 2022 during the night of natural causes. He was born to Anita and Paul Bjorling in Wamego, KS, on October 9th, 1967. Mark was married to Debra Joan Zeller and she was the love of his life. His wife Debra passed away February 13th, 2004. He is survived by his sister Lori Ford of Eureka, KS and his nephew Michael Ford of Rantoul, Illinois.
Mark was a highly skilled IT professional. He was a longtime employee of 360 Document Solutions where he was considered a valued team member and a very good friend to all.
Mark loved to camp, loved the outdoors and had a desire to visit most if not all of the National Parks in the USA. He loved to go for walks and hikes in the many beautiful parks in the Kansas City area such as Lake Lenexa and Shawnee Mission Park. He always wanted to visit Sweden with his sister Lori.
Mark’s sister Lori Ford will be arranging a memorial service in the summer of 2022 most likely in Wamego, Ks.
