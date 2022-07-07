St. Marys- Mark J. Lamberson, 45, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, near St. Marys.
He was born April 27, 1977 at Weinheim, Germany, the son of David A. and Britta Hildenbrand Lamberson. As a son of an Army SGM, he lived in many different cities. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1996, and attended Kansas State University.
Mark had worked for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office for eight years before becoming a police officer for the City of St. Marys in 2013. Mark was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a huge Star Wars fan growing up watching all the movies and analyzing the story lines of them. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and their two dogs, Charlie and Whiskey.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Lamberson.
On May 21, 2007, Mark and Sarah Bittenbender were married at Topeka. She survives at their home.
Other survivors include a son, Alex; a daughter, Willow; and his parents, David and Britta Lamberson; father-in-law, William (Donna) Bittenbender.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the St. Marys High School gymnasium. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Mark will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the family at Community First Bank, 215 S Seth Child Road, Manhattan, Kansas: C/O: FOP Lodge 17, or sent to Piper Funeral Home 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.