Mark Timothy Whitt passed away on 2/7/21 in Topeka KS, born in Manhattan KS on 11/21/73 to Joey and Linda Whitt (Davis). He attended St. George and Wamego schools and joined the painters union in Topeka following school, Mark became a Master Painter with the union. Mark was a man of God and enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and spending time with family and friends. He was always the light in any room, entertaining others through laughter and his many stories. Mark always had a smile on his face and willing to help his family and friends with anything. He was a man of many skills from painting, to roofing, fixing floors or vehicles there was not much he could not fix or improve upon.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Linda Davis of Wamego, step mother Deborah Jones of Rossville and step father Philip Davis of Wamego.
He is survived by his father Joey Whitt Topeka, Brother Dale Whitt San Antonio Texas, Sisters Bobbie Kramm (Nathan) of Wamego and Jodi Whitt of Topeka Children Kassidy Whitt and Anthony Whitt of Topeka and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on April 24 @ Riverpond park Manhattan. In leu of cards, money or flowers please donate to a local addiction recovery center or mental health facility. If you or someone you know is addicted to drugs it is not to late to get help, please don't be another brother, sister, son, or friend lost to soon.
