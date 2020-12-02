Marlene Joyce (Asher) Shove
Marlene Joyce (Asher) Shove, 89, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Community Hospital in Onaga, KS. She was born July 26, 1931 in Alma, KS, the daughter of Henry Oliver and Clara Lucille (Young) Iott.
Marlene graduated from the Stormont Vail School of Nursing. She lived in the Holton Community since 1992 and previously lived in Wamego, Ozawkie and Eskridge. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. Marlene worked at Stormont Vail in OB and on the surgery floor, for Dr. Michner’s Office in Topeka and Mennigers State Hospital. She worked part-time for Wamego Pharmacy and she worked for 3 doctors making “house calls”. She later worked as Director of Nursing at Wamego Hospital. Marlene retired in 1990.
Marlene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holton and Trinity Lutheran Church in Holton. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and helped out with Little League. She was a member of Stormont Vail School of Nursing, Kansas Nursing Association, a member of Jackson County Friends of Hospice, Bridge Club, Holton Hospital Auxiliary and Mustang Camping Club. She was a two- time speaker for Relay for Life as a Cancer Survivor, she received “Outstanding Young Women of America in 1965” for her community service, a 50- year award from the Nursing Association, member of Reach for Recovery-Cancer Society. Marlene also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the Stormont Vail Surgical Waiting Room.
She married Jack Asher in 1952; he preceded her in death in 1982. She married Richard Shove on June 15, 1990 in Topeka, KS; he preceded her in death on July 18, 2017. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Murrel Ryan and 2 brothers, Craig and Clayton Iott.
Survivors include 2 sons, Matthew S. Asher of Holton, KS and Mark Asher of Boardman, OH; 3 grandchildren, Courtney, Andrew and Devon Asher and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene will lie in state beginning Thursday, December 3, 2020 and Friday, December 4, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Graveside Services will be at a later date at the Holton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Jackson County Friends of Hospice. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. We also request everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
