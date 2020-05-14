Marti Schmidt

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.