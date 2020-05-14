Marti Schmidt
Martha Mae (Smith) Schmidt (April 2,1951 – April 26, 2020) was a graduate of Southwest High School’s class of 1969. She earned her undergraduate degree at Missouri Valley College, and her master’s degree at the University of Central Missouri in Special Education. She worked for Olathe School District for 40 years as a Career Transition teacher, working with at-risk and special needs youth, helping them to serve as volunteers or be employed. She was a breast cancer survivor (2016), but an unrelated cancer surfaced in 2019, which caused her death. She was predeceased by her son Justin Stratton (2004), and her parents Lorraine and Ralph Smith. She is survived by her husband Steve Schmidt, and many other Dear Friends (“who helped me spiritually, medically, and in their friendship”). In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to a charity of your choice. A private service will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery.
