Mary Dolores Schlegel, age 92, of Manhattan, died August 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Flush, Kansas, on November 29, 1929, the daughter of Meinrad H. and Loretta C. (Riat) Dekat.
Dolores graduated from Flush High School in 1947.
On June 6, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Flush, she was married to Matthew E. Schlegel.
She worked as a clerk for McCall Pattern Company.
Dolores was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Over 50’s Group.
She volunteered at the Seven Dolors Budget Shop. She and enjoyed painting, ceramics, sewing, crocheting, cooking, puzzles and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time her family. She never passed up an opportunity to hold a baby.
Mr. Schlegel preceded her in death on August 27, 1989. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren: Christopher Kilner and Colby Mathies; and by two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include her seven children: Sarah Releford and her husband Doug of Wamego, KS, Sandra Puett and her husband Lee of Florissant, MO, Richard Schlegel and his wife Martha of Wichita, KS, Kenneth Schlegel and his wife Sharon of Wichita, Regina Harrison of St. George, KS, Donna Kilner and her husband Gary of Manhattan, KS, and Kay Mathies and her husband Danny of Manhattan; three siblings: Dorothy Umscheid of Wamego, Alice Marten of St. George and Ruth Walsh of Louisville, KS; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 11th, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan, with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, August 10th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil and Rosary will follow at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Seven Dolors Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
