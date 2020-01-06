Mary Elizabeth Schultz
Mary Elizabeth Schultz, 99, of Alma, Kansas, died Jan. 5, 2020, at the Alma Manor.
Mary was born May 9, 1920, in rural Alta Vista, Kansas, the daughter of John and Mona Wilde Hyde.
Mary married William Woodrow Schultz on Sept. 6, 1939, in Alta Vista. They enjoyed 62 years together. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.
Mary is survived by her sons; Ron Schultz (Linda), Gary Schultz (Peggy) and Leland Schultz (Cindy), all of Alma.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Burial will follow in West Templin Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday, at the church, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Mary will lie-in- state beginning at 4:00 pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
