Mary Frances Wells
Mary Frances Wells, 84, of Centralia lost her battle against cancer on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Mary was born on October 9, 1935 near Lillis, Kansas to Joseph E. and Helen Stallbaumer Boeckman. Mary grew up in that community, attended Hay Roof Country School thru the 8th grade and graduated from Lillis High School in 1953. When she finished high school, Mary went to work at Scott Motors in Topeka, where she met her future husband.
On September 10, 1955 Mary married James C. Wells at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lillis. In the fall of 1957, they bought a farm southeast of Meriden, where the couple farmed and raised stock. The land that they owned became part of Lake Perry development. In March of 1965, they moved to their present farm south of Centralia. Mary and her husband Jim operated the supper club at the American Legion in Centralia for seven years. Later they operated, for six years, the Family Room Bar and Restaurant in Centralia before selling it in 1995. While working at the restaurant Mary was also employed in Topeka at the Department of Revenue for approximately 12 years. After Jim died, Mary went to work for Rays Apple Market for a few years part time.
Mary loved to watch the KU basketball team, she enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren, working the Dan Wells Poker Run and trips to the casino with her friends. Mary was proud of the fact that she had traveled to all 50 states and Germany, Netherlands and Ireland.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the St. Ann’s Altar Society all in Corning; and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Centralia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James on June 4, 1999; son, Daniel Wells on October 4, 1996; her parents, Joseph in 1962 and Helen in 1985; and her siblings, Albert, Elmer, Ernest, Leonard, Marcella Roeder and Rita Bogart.
She is survived by her children, Joe Wells of Centralia, Raymond (Sherri) Wells of Centralia, Matt (Nikki) Wells of Centralia and Helen (Charlie) Good of Wamego,; a daughter-in-law, Becki Wells of Manhattan; a brother, Edward Boeckman of Ocean, New Jersey; a sister, Eileen Meyer of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 & 7 PM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church in Corning. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery in Lillis.
Memorials are for COINS for a Cause, Panther Booster Club and or Step Foundation for Centralia Causes, sent in care of the family.
