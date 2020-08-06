Mary “Jane” Glotzbach McCormic
Mary “Jane” Glotzbach McCormic, 88, of Mission, Kansas and formerly of Louisville, Kansas,passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home in Mission.
She was born November 20, 1931 in Paxico, Kansas, the daughter of Richard and Clara A. (Stech) Glotzbach. Jane attended local schools in Paxico, and married Derrill Eugene McCormic on November 24, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Newbury, Kansas. After living in the Louisville area for 10 years, she and her husband moved the family to Mission, Kansas in 1962. Derrill preceded her in death in 2005. Jane worked mostly as an administrative assistant for the Tilden Corporation for 15 years before retiring.
Her survivors include a daughter, Caryl Hatcher and husband Ron, of Aurora, Colorado; a son, Steve McCormic, of Merriam, Kansas; one sister, Shirley Kietzman, of Olathe, Kansas; and two granddaughters, Shannon McCormic-Brooks and Julie McCormic. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Glotzbach; and three sisters, Maxine Lieber, Patricia Walsh, and Winifred Head.
Graveside services for Mrs. McCormic will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Wamego City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
