Mary Pearl Fleming
Mary Pearl Fleming, 82, of St. George passed away on July 1, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. She was a long-time member of the community.
She was born in rural Lyon County on June 13, 1938 to Paul and Vivian Sommer. She spent her formative years in a one room school house and went on to graduate from Alma High School in 1956.
She met the love of her life, Virlin Lee Fleming, while on a stroll with a friend in downtown Alma. She would often reminisce about watching him drive by and later climb into his car to personally guide him to Lake Wabaunsee. It was from that moment on that they became inseparable and would eventually marry on May 26, 1956. They spent the next 59 years together until his death on December 11, 2015. Mary and Lee would go on to have four children. She was a homemaker and farmer. She spent numerous hours milking cows, feeding hogs, and caring for bucket calves. She would assist in the maintenance of a yearly vegetable garden and reap the benefits of it by canning various goods. She was an excellent cook and made the best fried chicken, mushrooms, and homemade ice cream.
She loved animals. It did not matter whether it was big or small, furry or winged as she would make sure they were taken care of. She did not discriminate and no animal went hungry if it crossed her path. She especially loved her dog, Sawyer, who was her companion up until the time of her passing. Aside from her love for her family, animals, and life in general, she had an affinity for chocolate and ice cream. Not a day would go by that she did not have either. She even went so far as to have a stash of candy in her overnight bag for recovery purposes while in the hospital.
She is survived by her children; Denise Torrey (Dudley), St. George, Kevin Fleming of St. George, Vicki Westgate (Scott) of Kansas City, KS, and Colleen Lubbers (Jason) of St. George as well as grandchildren Caleb Torrey (Natalie), Jess Torrey (Jennifer), Megan Todd (Jared), Derrick Fleming (Stacie), Brandon Fleming (Jennifer), Zach Fleming (Samantha), Waylon Fleming (Rhiannon), Clayton Westgate (Nicole), Kelsey Girvin (John), and Wyatt Lubbers. Great-grandchildren are Avery, Clarissa, Vivian, Ruby, Tristyn, Aidan, Maddox, Marcello, Isabel, Tucker, Hallie, Caitlyn, Chloe, Conway, Cole, Wyatt, Jacob, Preston, Lake, Finn, and Hunter. A brother, Dave Sommer (JoAnn) of Osceola, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Barb Sommer of Council Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Sommer.
A Celebration of Life with a time of remembrance was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Purple Power Animal Welfare Society and Rescue Connections and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.