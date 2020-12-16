Mary VonFeldt, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan with her husband by her side.
Mary was born September 5, 1958, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Joy Edmonds and Dorothy Wiseman Edmonds. She graduated from Larned High School and went on to earn a degree from Fort Hays State University.
Mary married Doug VonFeldt on August 4, 1979, in Larned, Kansas. Mary and Doug were high school sweethearts. They began dating in 1974, and for a short time, Mary had to drive on their dates since she was already 16 years old and Doug was not. After they were married, Mary and Doug resided in Larned, before moving to Manhattan, Kansas and eventually settling in Wamego, Kansas.
Mary was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego and worked for more than 25 years as the billing manager for a dermatology clinic in Manhattan.
Mary loved cooking and being a homemaker, walking the family dog Daisy, and visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed playing the piano and was a very talented pianist. She liked crafting including cross-stitch, needlepoint, pottery and painting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband Doug VonFeldt of the home; her children, Aaron VonFeldt and wife Edith of Manhattan, Joshua VonFeldt and wife Jill of Overland Park, and Andrea VonFeldt Beyer and husband Travis of Overland Park; her grandchildren, Aubrey and Addison VonFeldt of Manhattan, Anthony and Elizabeth VonFeldt of Overland Park, and Nolan Beyer of Overland Park; her siblings, Tim Edmonds and wife Pauleen of Ellis, Joyce Henderson of Larned, and Sandi Edmonds and Jayne Torrez of Larned; and 5 nephews and 2 nieces. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joy Edmonds; mother, Dorothy Edmonds; and nephews, Jeremy Henderson, Ryan Henderson, and Bradley VonFeldt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego, Kansas. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Mary will lie-in-state beginning at 2:00 pm, Sunday, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to St. Bernard Church or to The ALS Mid-America Chapter and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
