Marylin Miller, 96, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Health Center in Topeka. She was a long-time resident of the community.
Marylin was born on December 16, 1924, near Raymore, Missouri, the daughter of Earl L. and Laura Twente Barr. She attended grade school and in 1942 graduated from Raymore High School.
Marylin married Charles Vernon Miller on December 17, 1942, in Raymore. Together they operated the family farm south of Lawrence for many years. Charles preceded Marylin in death on November 2, 1992.
Marylin was an active partner in the farming operation. She not only cared for her home and her family, but milked cows, did chores and drove the tractor. In 1990, they moved to Wamego to be closer to family.
She loved to read, work her garden and take long walks. She was a member of the Lawrence African Violet Club and the Wamego United Methodist Church and the Wamego Library Book Club. Marylin was a regular donor at the Red Cross blood drives.
Marylin is survived by her sons; Jim Miller and Carl Miller (Connie), both of Alma, son-in-law Darold Brunkow; her grandchildren, Glenn Brunkow (Jennifer), Wamego, Andrea Marquis (Scott), Topeka, Andy Miller, Pensacola, Florida, Curtis Miller (Aledya), Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alex Miller (Leah), Reading, and Steve Miller (Lindsey), Wamego; her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Tatum, Joanna, Cade, Nathan, Owen, and Luke; and her sister, Elaine Espino, Cuernavaca, Mexico. Marylin was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Janis Brunkow, and her brothers, Olin and Richard Barr.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wamego First United Methodist Church or the Wamego Public Library, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.