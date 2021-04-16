WAMEGO- A Celebration of Life for Marylin Miller of Wamego, who passed away February 23, 2021, will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Wamego First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with a dinner for family and friends after services.
