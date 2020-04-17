Michael Alan Wells
Michael Alan Wells, 75, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Manhattan, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Dubuque, Iowa on April 4, 1945, the son of Paul and Ella (Washburn) Wells. He studied in arts at the Omaha School of Arts, and followed college with serving in the United States Marine Corps and attaining the rank of Sergeant before having an honorable discharge. He married Carolyn Okeson on January 21, 1967 and they later divorced.
Michael worked at The Manhattan Mercury as their cartoonist for the newspaper from about 1970 through the 1990’s. He was also employed by United Parcel Service in their Manhattan location for 30 years until retirement. Michael was a member of the Manhattan Arts Center, American Legion Post 17 of Manhattan and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed taking care of his cats, painting and other arts, being outdoors, fishing and hunting, target shooting, and his cars.
He is survived by two sons: Luke Wells and his wife Meghan, Manhattan, KS, Matt Wells and his wife Kristi of Excelsior, MN; one brother, Bill Wells and his wife Pat, Wabaunsee, KS; two sisters: Geraldine Hughes and Joann Potter, both of Auburn, MN; and two grandchildren, Macsen Wells, Manhattan, KS and Roman Wells, Excellsior, MN.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with a private burial service held at Wabaunsee Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Wells will lie-in-state at the funeral home Friday, April 24 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with the casket remaining closed. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Cattails Rescue and Adoption, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
