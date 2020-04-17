Miles DeWayne Brooks
Miles DeWayne Brooks, 89, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020.
Miles was born in Manhattan on July 1, 1930, the son of the late Miles Kershaw and Lola O.(Travis) Brooks. He was united in marriage to Marlene E. Graves on January 24, 1951 at the First Baptist Church in Manhattan. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
Miles attended and graduated from Manhattan High School in the Class of 1949. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Technical Instructor. He was a skilled carpenter and entrepreneur, and worked for Lee Brothers Construction, Brooks & Woodworth Construction, and Brooks Construction. He and his partners, Joe McClure and Delbert Woodworth, developed the Walnut Grove Mobile Home Park. He was active in the Riley County Fish and Game Association and the Pearce-Keller American Legion Post #17.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors with his son, Gary, and grandson, Jared. He would often provide fish for fish fries at the Meadowlark Retirement Center.
Miles is survived by his wife, Marlene of the home; two sons, Gary S. (Marsha) Brooks, of Wamego; Scott W. (Diane) Brooks, of Maryville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Melissa Brooks, Megan Hedden, Jared Brooks, and Kristen Brooks; two step-grandsons, Brandon Piper and Justin Piper; and four great-grandchildren. Miles was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Memorial contributions to the Miles Brooks Memorial Fund will be used on an outdoor improvements project in Manhattan and may be sent to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Manhattan, KS. To send an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.