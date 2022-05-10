Mona Mae McDiffett-Kniebel, 88, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Alma and Alta Vista, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Via Christi Village. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Mona was born on June 4, 1933, in rural Alta Vista, Kansas, the daughter of Monte and Rosa (Heideman) Rogers. She attended Templin grade school and graduated in 1951 from Alta Vista High School.
Mona married Edwin Guy McDiffett on November 25, 1951, in Alta Vista. She and Guy, together, worked the family farm and ranch operation. Guy preceded her in death on February 6, 1994. On November 6, 1998, Mona married Charles Wayne Kniebel in Sandy Brook, Kansas. He also preceded her in death on January 28, 2016.
Mona was an active farm and ranch wife. She also worked for the Cracker Barrel in Junction City and Patterson IGA in Alta Vista, the Hilltop Café and the Manhattan Stock Commission. For several years, Mona ran her own sewing business, S’ More Sweatshirts. Customers from all over the state would seek her out to have her make them one of her many sweatshirts.
Mona was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta Vista and the church LWML. Later she became a member of My Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herrington. She was a 4-H leader and a member of the Kansas Pork Producers. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and trips to the Casino. When she was able, Mona, loved to dance. She loved the time she spent with her family and especially loved her Miniature Schnauzers.
Mona is survived by her children; Kayla Dieball (Bob), of Manhattan, and Gregg McDiffett (Linda), of Alma; her grandchildren, Cory Dieball (Sally), Shannon Wertzberger (John), Rusty McDiffett (Pam), and Jake McDiffett; and her great-grandchildren, Karsten and Kasen Breiner, Taylor and Cole Dieball, Maddie and Mitchell Werzberger, and Casey and Chase McDiffett; her sister-in-law, Nyla Rogers, Centralia; grandson-in-law, Chad Breiner; her step-children, Kim Bontrager (Alan), Junction City, Kevin Kniebel (Maryann), White City, and Chuck Kniebel (Kim), Delvan; Her long-time friend and companion, Bruce MacArthur, Topeka; her step-grandchildren, Amanda Julian (Thad), Chelsey Stucky (Tanner), Cassandra Kniebel, Clayton Kniebel, Spencer Bontrager, and Ali Bontrager; as well as three step-great-grandchildren. Mona was also preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter, Callea Breiner, and her brother, Herb Rogers, and her step grandson, Chase Kniebel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta Vista. Reverend Michael Schmidt will be officiating. Burial will follow at West Templin Cemetery. Mona will lie-in-state on Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 4:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Parkinson Foundation, the Kansas Junior Angus Association, or the Kansas Junior Hereford Association, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
