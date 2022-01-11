Morgan L. Milham, 47, of St. George, KS passed away at her home, January 7, 2022.
Morgan was born in Norman, OK, on February 4, 1974, to David McNabb and Melba Wilson.
She attended Norman High School, graduating in the class of 1992, she also graduated from Kansas State University in 2001 with a master’s degree in special education. Morgan worked for the Wamego special ed coop and Rock Creek high school for 16 years.
She was united in marriage to Derrick Milham on March 20, 1993, in Norman, OK. He survives of the home.
Morgan was a devoted mother, wife, and sister. She was well known for her compassion and her motherly love to many children over the years. She enjoyed coaching track and volleyball, and spending time with her family and her dog Delilah. She was an active leader in the FCA at Rock Creek high school and the honor guard sponsor. Morgan had a very strong faith and was a member of the New Life Baptist Church of Wamego.
She is survived by her mother Melba Wilson of Norman, husband, Derrick Milham of St. George, Kansas, sons Jacob Milham (wife Katie), Joshua Milham, St. George, KS, and her sisters Lindsey McNabb (husband Erik) of Bowie TX and Erin McCain (husband James) of Rees AR.
She was preceded in death by her father David McNabb, and her grandparents, Betty Hanes, Garland McNabb, Horace Wilson, and Roxie Wilson.
Unexpected goodbyes are never easy, but in this time of sadness may we all remember Morgan for the love she shared unconditionally. Morgan will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A visitation will be from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m., January 12, 2022, at the New Life Baptist Church, 17065 Neff Rd, Wamego, KS 66547. In place of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a GoFund Me account in place to help with funeral expenses or the Samaritans Purse and may be left in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
