Nadine Allen
Nadine Allen, 96, of Manhattan, died Friday June 19, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on April 14, 1924 in DuBoise, Nebraska, the daughter of Sam and Lena (Bigler) Haxton.
After graduating from Sabetha High School, Nadine attended the Kansas State Teachers College and earned her certificate to become a teacher. She taught school for several years until she was married to Harvey M. Allen. They were married on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1946 in Oneida, Kansas.
While raising three daughters and two sons, Nadine and Harvey farmed in the Junction City area, in Belvue, as well as north of Manhattan near Westmoreland, and finally settled west of St. George in 1966. After the children were grown, Nadine went to work at Kansas State University as a custodian for many years. When she retired from K-State and sold her home, she continued to care for her grandchildren as they arrived. She moved across the country and back in order to help her daughters raise their children. Later, when she was needed, she moved to Leavenworth, to care for her older sister and live with her younger sister. The two sisters, in their 80’s, were active in church until Nadine had a stroke and had to move to an assisted living situation.
Over the last few years, Nadine was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, playing Bingo, and all things nature. She loved taking care of her plants and flowers. Nadine always enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She loved to be with them as often as she could and she took care of them any way she could.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, her sons, Harvey Lee and Larry Miles Allen, and also her siblings, Ira Haxton, Wilbur Haxton, Edna Haxton, and May Crowley.
She is survived by her children, Doris Henson, Bonnie Hull of Manhattan and Arlene Benson of Hutchinson; she is also survived by her nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Manhattan First Assembly of Good, 2310 Candlewood Drive in Manhattan, with Pastor Rick Hernandez officiating. Private Inurnment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Junction City.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Nadine Allen Memorial Fund or the American Cancer Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
