Nathan L. Turley
Nathan L. Turley, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Bud Tuxhorn presiding.
Visitation will be from 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.