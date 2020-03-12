Neil Raymond Barr
Neil Raymond Barr, 74, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Wamego Health Center. He was a life-long member of the community.
Neil was born on August 1, 1945, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the son of Russell and Marietta Repp Barr. He attended local schools and graduated in 1963 from Wamego High School. Neil then served during the Viet Nam War in the United States Navy.
Neil worked for over twenty-five years for Jeffery Energy Center as an electrician. Neil had also worked at McCall Pattern. Other early jobs were a short time as a custom harvester, working in the oil fields in Colorado and in High School at Wamego Floral.
Neil married Kathleen Harris on June 5, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives at their home.
Neil and Kathie loved to travel and belonged to several travel clubs. Neil also enjoyed NHRA racing, most sports and the History Channel and PBS. In his youth, Neil was a member of the Boy Scouts.
Neil is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Shoup, Janet Barr, Overland Park, and Curtis Barr (Sarah), Wamego; several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Neil was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Barr.
Graveside inurnment service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan. A funeral procession will leave Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego at 12:15 pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wamego Area Veteran’s Memorial and those may be sent in care of mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
